Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $13.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 205 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

SLCT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $11.58. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,175. Select Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $214.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts predict that Select Bancorp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Select Bancorp by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

