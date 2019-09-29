Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGEN. Oppenheimer raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

SGEN opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $278,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,103 shares of company stock worth $11,769,353. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 4.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 56,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

