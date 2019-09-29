Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives €47.78 Average PT from Analysts

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.87 ($55.66).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G24. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.70 ($63.60) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of Scout24 stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €52.30 ($60.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a 12 month high of €54.00 ($62.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €51.62 and a 200 day moving average of €47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.