Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $10.26 Million Position in ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,865,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 9.47% of ZovioInc . at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth about $194,000.

Shares of ZovioInc . stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 142,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45. ZovioInc . has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

