Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 16,861 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 74.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,984,000 after acquiring an additional 423,139 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 786.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,309,000 after acquiring an additional 334,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1,316.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after acquiring an additional 297,866 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,625,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,668,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,547 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Ferrari from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.04 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.48.

NYSE RACE traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $152.12. 302,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,818. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $170.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.