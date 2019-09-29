Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 13,883 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,883 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chemed were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chemed by 38.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chemed by 20.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.87, for a total value of $173,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Patrick Williams sold 17,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $7,745,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,812 shares of company stock valued at $20,005,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.25.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,190. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $260.03 and a 12 month high of $441.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.56 and a 200 day moving average of $365.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.