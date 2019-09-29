Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 532,078 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,710,000 after buying an additional 2,171,463 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,589,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $797,936,000 after purchasing an additional 385,620 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,565,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,487,000 after purchasing an additional 686,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,324,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,853,000 after purchasing an additional 230,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,898,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $299,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.48. 2,463,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,185. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.40. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.39.

In other news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

