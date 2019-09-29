Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 55,038 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,038 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Apache were worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth $18,280,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Apache by 430.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 509,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 413,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apache by 152.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 300,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 569.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 228,284 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Apache by 22.1% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,176,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 212,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

APA traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $25.70. 5,141,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,797. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

