Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.79% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 38.5% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 653,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 181,501 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 224,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 90,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 79,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRN. BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

ITRN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,844. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

