Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,422,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318,336 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,080,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 73,596,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,800 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 734,060 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000.

GTE traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,723. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $266,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,688. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Smith bought 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,500 shares in the company, valued at $316,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 830,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,472.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTE. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

