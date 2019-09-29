Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Update

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 475,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 22,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 600,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 402,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 156,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SFE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 52,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,923. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $244.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $2.60. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

