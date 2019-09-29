Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 78,281 Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,281 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 75,462.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,061.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 17,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.95.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 91,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,195. The firm has a market cap of $659.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Customers Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $113,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

