Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Smith Micro Software worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $230,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,599.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

SMSI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 420,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.63 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.