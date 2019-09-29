Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $106,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $161,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 331,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

