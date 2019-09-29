Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,000 HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 11.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 674,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after buying an additional 71,682 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCM stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 106,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,727. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.67. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13.

HCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

