Ruff Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $655,325.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00191495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.01026463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021289 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

