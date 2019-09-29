RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Down 7.5% in September

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.64. 399,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. RPM International has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $69.90.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of RPM International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.
RPM International Company Profile
RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.
