RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Down 7.5% in September

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.64. 399,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. RPM International has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $69.90.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $73,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of RPM International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

