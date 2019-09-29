Royal Bank of Canada Sells 34,303 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,303 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.64% of iShares MBS ETF worth $119,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.26. 840,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,909. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.02. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $101.75 and a 52 week high of $108.53.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

