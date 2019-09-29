Royal Bank of Canada Sells 282,540 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,547,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,540 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.85% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $72,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,520.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.87. 1,730,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,901. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

