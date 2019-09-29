Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,286 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.47% of CMS Energy worth $76,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus set a $66.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,822. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $31,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $321,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,026,030.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.