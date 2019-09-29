Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,507,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 26.98% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $83,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,627,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 97.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the period.

Shares of HYEM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 30,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,880. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.1213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.3%.

