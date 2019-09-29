Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Down 15.1% in September

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 925,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 383,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 37,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

RY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $81.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,035. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

