Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.79% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $95,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,526,000 after buying an additional 341,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,808,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,052,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,481,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,474,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,810,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,943,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,941. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4348 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

