Royal Bank of Canada Has $87.48 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,353 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $87,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 486,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 420,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 805.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT remained flat at $$50.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,068,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

