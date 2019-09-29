Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $113,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 904,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,136,000 after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.82. The company had a trading volume of 296,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average of $164.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $171.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.5373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

