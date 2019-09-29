Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.96% of Methanex worth $102,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Methanex by 145.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,679,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,366,000 after purchasing an additional 993,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 241.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Methanex by 82.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 806,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 364,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 53.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Methanex by 27.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,227,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after purchasing an additional 264,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Methanex from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC lowered Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

MEOH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,011. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.16). Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

