Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Short Interest Update

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,400 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 711,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of RRTS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 45,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,204. The firm has a market cap of $371.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $480.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.50 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $38,858.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 113,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,848. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,235,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,701 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

