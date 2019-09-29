Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,086. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105,433.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

