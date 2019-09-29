Reviewing Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) & Penumbra (NASDAQ:PEN)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Neovasc alerts:

This table compares Neovasc and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -897.14% N/A -185.89% Penumbra 3.03% 6.80% 5.40%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Neovasc and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 0 0 N/A Penumbra 0 1 7 0 2.88

Penumbra has a consensus target price of $170.17, suggesting a potential upside of 28.91%. Given Penumbra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penumbra is more favorable than Neovasc.

Volatility and Risk

Neovasc has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neovasc and Penumbra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $1.75 million 16.71 -$108.04 million ($27.30) -0.14 Penumbra $444.94 million 10.32 $6.60 million $0.51 258.82

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Neovasc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Penumbra beats Neovasc on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands. It also offers neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands. In addition, the company provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand. Further, it offers detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as a complementary device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the POD Packing Coil brand. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.