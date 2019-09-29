Reviewing Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Worldpay (NYSE:WP)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Worldpay (NYSE:WP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Farfetch alerts:

This table compares Farfetch and Worldpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -40.23% -25.53% -20.02% Worldpay 3.63% 11.28% 4.51%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Farfetch and Worldpay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 3 12 0 2.80 Worldpay 0 14 10 0 2.42

Farfetch currently has a consensus target price of $24.23, indicating a potential upside of 185.40%. Worldpay has a consensus target price of $113.52, indicating a potential downside of 15.91%. Given Farfetch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Worldpay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Worldpay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Worldpay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farfetch and Worldpay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $602.38 million 4.23 -$155.57 million ($0.59) -14.39 Worldpay $3.93 billion 10.70 $12.80 million $3.68 36.68

Worldpay has higher revenue and earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worldpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Worldpay beats Farfetch on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management. It also provides value-added services, such data analytics and information management solutions, foreign currency management, and various funding options; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. In addition, the company offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. Further, it provides card and statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers. The company serves merchants and financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks through direct sales forces and referral partners. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.