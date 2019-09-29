Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 26,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,040,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $9,537,143.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,068 shares in the company, valued at $50,303,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 840,294 shares of company stock worth $64,840,016 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,081. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

