REPO (REPO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,150.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. One REPO token can currently be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. REPO has a market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $2,150.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00190686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.01024434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088671 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

