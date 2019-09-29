Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 439.29 ($5.74).

RTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 462.70 ($6.05). 2,660,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 470.70 ($6.15). The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 450.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 401.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.94%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

