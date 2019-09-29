Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Short Interest Down 12.0% in September

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Reliv International stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.29. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447. Reliv International has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

