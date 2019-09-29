RealChain Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One RealChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. RealChain has a market cap of $224,315.00 and approximately $51,376.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RealChain

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,878,392 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

