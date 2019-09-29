Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.19.

Several brokerages have commented on RYN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $28.35. 510,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.80. Rayonier has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.11 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.14 per share, with a total value of $261,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,428 shares in the company, valued at $8,585,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Rayonier by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

