Radium Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Radium has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004330 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Radium has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $559.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00020052 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001350 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,842,848 coins and its circulating supply is 3,836,389 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.