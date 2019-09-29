Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Update

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 903,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10,065.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,245 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 587.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,489,000 after buying an additional 1,163,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,116,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,341,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,763,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,167,000 after buying an additional 729,863 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 646,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after buying an additional 571,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.49. The stock had a trading volume of 789,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

