Qredit (XQR) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Qredit has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market capitalization of $375,337.00 and approximately $1,389.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00034789 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010266 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001109 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000201 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 546,902,983 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

