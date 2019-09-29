Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Raised by Analyst

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for R1 RCM in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RCM. ValuEngine cut shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

RCM opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.15.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.01%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,447 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,972,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 328,784 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,779,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 94,411 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.