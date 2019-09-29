Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBSH. Stephens began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.74.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $127,631.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $195,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

