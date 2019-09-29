Prudential PLC Sells 279,056 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,453,356 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 279,056 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.51% of Halliburton worth $101,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,587,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,149,459. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

