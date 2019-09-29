Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,566,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $112,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 116.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BK traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,736,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.