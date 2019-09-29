Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $62,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.4% during the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 29,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $574,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.72.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,646. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

