Prudential PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.83% of Vistra Energy worth $92,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at $212,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at $269,000.

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,123. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1,337.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

