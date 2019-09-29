Prudential PLC Purchases 90,100 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 684,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $54,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Prologis by 18.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

In related news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,847. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $86.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 69.97%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.