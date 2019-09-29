Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,984.83 ($25.94).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 2,335 ($30.51) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,845 ($24.11) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,088 ($27.28) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

PRU stock traded up GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,473 ($19.25). 6,350,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,299.50 ($16.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,429.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,602.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 16.45 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

