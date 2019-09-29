Prudential PLC Has $81.67 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,470 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $81,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,453,711,000 after acquiring an additional 411,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,009,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.06. 509,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,461. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

