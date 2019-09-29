Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.15% of CoreSite Realty worth $48,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.30. The company had a trading volume of 222,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $122.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $395,833.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,263,965.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 807,640 shares of company stock valued at $89,441,796. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.80.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.