Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,627 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,627 ($21.26) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRU. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,088 ($27.28) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 2,335 ($30.51) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,960.90 ($25.62).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,473 ($19.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,429.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.03. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 1,299.50 ($16.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,819.50 ($23.77). The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a GBX 16.45 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

